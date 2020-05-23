Larry E. Heckman, 77, of Point Phillips, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Peggy J. (Kulp) Heckman. They celebrated 56 years of marriage on February 22nd. Born in Bath, he was a son of the late Kenneth H. and Anna M. (Wambold) Heckman. Larry was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1960. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Acme Markets where he was a meat cutter for 30 years. Larry was a member and served on the consistory of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown. An avid hunter and fisherman, Larry was life member of Point Phillips Rod & Gun Club. He touched the lives of every one who knew him and were blessed by his kindness and friendship. Larry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Peggy, he is survived by two sons, Greg Heckman and his wife, Donna, and Jared Heckman and his wife, Angie, both of Point Phillips; four grandchildren, Anthony Heckman and his wife, Chelsea, Bryan, Ciana, and Daniel Heckman; three brothers, Leonard Heckman and his wife, Marlene, of Bath, Arthur Heckman and his wife, Diana, of East Allen Township, and Maurice Heckman of Danielsville; and a brother-in-law, Willard Kulp of Bethlehem. Larry was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Heckman. Services: A Memorial Service to celebrate Larry's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the following: Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014; American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2020.