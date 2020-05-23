Larry E. Heckman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry E. Heckman, 77, of Point Phillips, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Peggy J. (Kulp) Heckman. They celebrated 56 years of marriage on February 22nd. Born in Bath, he was a son of the late Kenneth H. and Anna M. (Wambold) Heckman. Larry was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1960. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Acme Markets where he was a meat cutter for 30 years. Larry was a member and served on the consistory of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown. An avid hunter and fisherman, Larry was life member of Point Phillips Rod & Gun Club. He touched the lives of every one who knew him and were blessed by his kindness and friendship. Larry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Peggy, he is survived by two sons, Greg Heckman and his wife, Donna, and Jared Heckman and his wife, Angie, both of Point Phillips; four grandchildren, Anthony Heckman and his wife, Chelsea, Bryan, Ciana, and Daniel Heckman; three brothers, Leonard Heckman and his wife, Marlene, of Bath, Arthur Heckman and his wife, Diana, of East Allen Township, and Maurice Heckman of Danielsville; and a brother-in-law, Willard Kulp of Bethlehem. Larry was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Heckman. Services: A Memorial Service to celebrate Larry's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the following: Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014; American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 22, 2020
HECKMAN FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
SALEM U.C.C.
May 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 20, 2020
Offering my deepest condolences. May the family find comfort in God's word during this difficult time. 1 Peter 5:6,7
May 20, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in our heavenly father. Romans 15:13
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved