Larry James Osmond, 64, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Vickie (Schmoyer) Osmond, with whom he shared over 34 years of marriage. Born on March 17, 1956, in Bethlehem, Larry was the son of the late James and June (Seif) Osmond. Larry worked as a bakery manager for various companies for many years before retiring. He was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. Larry was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed bowling.
Survivors: Larry will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Vickie Osmond and son, Robert James Osmond.
Services: A funeral service will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Monday November 9, 2020, in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at: www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
