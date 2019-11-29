|
Larry Judson Kuhns, 73, of State College, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born October 14, 1946, in Allentown, PA. He was the son of the late Willis Bortz and Leah Guth Kuhns. On July 18, 1970, he married Marianne Wolfe Kuhns, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Joel Judson Kuhns, and his wife, Emily, and Catherine Emily Kuhns and her husband, Geoffrey Pruzinsky; two sisters, Elizabeth Watsula and Katherine Herrington; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Calvin Kuhns; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Upon graduating from Penn State University in 1969, Larry served in the United States Army. Post service he went on to receive his PhD from Ohio State University in Ornamental Horticulture. He returned to the State College area in 1977 after receiving his dream job in extension at Penn State. As a professor, Larry was adored by students, and was known for both his teaching and humor in and out of the classroom. Concurrent to his work at Penn State, he and Marianne opened Kuhns Tree Farm, a successful Christmas Tree Farm beloved by locals and out-of-towners alike. Many will remember Larry walking in from the field in his famous Christmas tree hat, with faithful dog, Colonel, not far behind. Larry retired from the University in 2007 as a Professor Emeritus, but Kuhns Tree Farm remains open, keeping his legacy alive.
Larry's family was his first and greatest love. His devotion to his children and the pride and joy they brought him was present in every conversation. Never one to miss an opportunity to help, his selflessness and generosity extended far and wide, making many feel like a part of his family. He is missed by many.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S Garner St, State College, with Reverend Scott Schul and Reverend Carolyn Hetrick officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S Garner St, State College, PA 16801, Clearwater Conservancy, https://www.clearwaterconservancy.org/donate, or the Arboretum at Penn State, https://arboretum.psu.edu/involvement/make-a-gift/.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2019