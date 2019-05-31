|
|
Larry L. Marks, 77, of Fort Myers, FLformerly of Emmaus, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The husband of Anne L. Marks, they would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 4. Addt'l survivors: Terri, wife of William Dorney of New Tripoli, Jeffrey & fiancé Marlo Nosal of Alburtis, Kenneth, Joann, wife of Charles Koenig, Timothy & wife April of Fort Myers. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at 1pm, Emmaus Community Park, Performing Arts pavilion (bandshell).
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019