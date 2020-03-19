|
Larry Lew Hower, 68, of Schnecksville died peacefully, Monday, March 16, 2020. Born in Allentown, June 8, 1951, Larry was the son of the late Aaron H. Hower, Sr. and Shirley A. (Tucker) Hower. He was a graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School, Class of 1969 serving on the reunion committee. Larry faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era with a rank of Sergeant. He was employed as a general laborer for Palram Americas in Kutztown before retiring. Prior to that, he was a self-employed carpenter and worked as a machinist at Fuller Company in Bethlehem. Larry was a member of Christ's Church at Lowhill, New Tripoli where he formerly served on the council. He enjoyed playing the guitar, dancing, music, communing with nature and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors: Children, Mandi D. Kercher and her husband, Joel, Karla E. Bratlie and her husband Travis, Zachary M. Hower all of Schnecksville; siblings, Lana Hower, Aaron H. Hower, Jr. and his wife, Sally both of Florida; granddaughters, Hannah and Alexis.
Service: Memorial services will be held 11 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Christ's Church at Lowhill, 4695 Lowhill Church Road, New Tripoli, with Pastor Christopher M. Cocca officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 – 11 am in the church. Interment with military honors will follow the service in the adjacent church cemetery. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Warriors c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2020