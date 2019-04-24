Larry Joseph Edward Linde left us on April 21, 2019 while in his home. He was born on October 11, 1934, as was his father, Theodore, and brother, Lowell. He was the son of Mildred Clare (Reimer) Linde and Theodore Good Linde in the town of Friedensville, PA. He married his first wife, Darlene (Tuomela) Linde, in 1954 and had four children: (daughters) Debra, Diane, Patricia, and (son) Brian. In 1980, he married his second wife, Shirley (Best/Hartman) Linde. They enjoyed 34 years of marriage until her death in 2014.His father was in charge of Four Oaks Orchard in Center Valley, PA. Larry worked in the orchard helping with chores at a young age. As he grew older, dad gave him more responsibilities which is why he had a terrific work ethic. In 1952, at the age of 17, he traveled to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to work for the US Forestry service working in the mountains in that area. He did that for two summers. In 1956, he started his career at the Bethlehem Steel at an entry level position and worked his way up the ranks to head of maintenance of the main offices on third street. He worked there until his retirement in 1987. But he didn't retire, he then accepted a position with Lehigh University as head of mountaintop campus maintenance. He retired from Lehigh in 1997 at the age of 62. During his "retirement", he volunteered at Wedgewood golf course, doing electrical work. He was an avid golfer. He also volunteered at Limeport Stadium doing whatever he needed, mostly electrical work, once again.He had many passions during his life. He loved boating, traveling most of the eastern waterways with family and friends. He was a founding member of the Last Chance Hunting Club, enjoying hunting and the outdoors. He traveled across this great country of ours more than eight times, putting more miles on his Cadillacs or Chevy Suburbans than one can imagine. He enjoyed making anything out of wood, especially all types of furniture for family, friends, and himself. His favorite wood was walnut, so they were always spectacular. He was always willing to help anyone, anytime and anywhere. He made a friend anywhere he went and has many life-long friends. He lived his 84 years to the fullest. He is survived by: daughters: Debra Lowry (husband George), Diane Panko (husband Kip), Patricia Lakits (husband Scott), and son Brian Linde. Siblings: Theodore (predeceased) Linde (wife Alfreda), David Linde (wife Elise), Nancy (Linde) Schueck (husband David), and Lowell Linde (wife Gail). Grandchildren: Jesse, Shawn, and Nicole. Great-grandchildren: Leah, Colin, Keane, Avery, Declan, Tanner, and Hailey.SERVICES: Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2PM until the service at 3PM, all at Norcross-Weber Funeral Home 101B North Main Street Coopersburg, PA 18036.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Larry's name to the Limeport Stadium lighting fund, 1488 Limeport Pike Coopersburg, PA 18036. Condolences may be made online at www.weberfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary