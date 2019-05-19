Larry Mumbauer, 75, of East Greenville, passed away peacefully. He was the beloved husband of Judith (Bateman) Mumbauer. He was the son of the late Marvin & Edith (Wimmer) Mumbauer. He served our country honorably in the Army during the Cuban Crisis. He then became a master millwright at the Bethlehem Steel, after which he owned and operated Franks Beer Stein with Judith for 35 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling to National and State Parks, watching Nascar, attending Gun Club Shoots and Elvis Gospels. Larry especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loved his Border Collies: Bonnie & Clyde. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children: Daniel of East Greenville, and Lorina Setman, and her companion Tom Mahon; grandchildren: Kassandra Setman and her fiancé Collin Horvath, Alison Daugherty, and her husband Tom, and Jonathan Setman Jr; and a sister in law: Arlene Mumbauer. He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald. As per Larry's wishes, there will be no services. Contributions may be made in his memory to: Keystone Elk County Alliance, 134 Homestead Dr., Benezette PA 15821 OR American Legion Post 242, 610 E. Broad St., Quakertown, PA 18951. Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. To offer online condolences, visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary