1/1
Larry Paul Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Paul Miller, 74, of Alburtis, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Gale J. (Ream) Miller, with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Grace M. (Gambler) Miller of Alburtis and the late Paul M. Miller. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mertztown. Larry held various positions while working for the former Schaeffer Brewery, Fogelsville and lastly traveled as a union representative. Later before retiring, he worked for Wax Works, Allentown. At home, he worked in his private welding and machine shop, creating parts and special pieces for anyone in need. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and esp. playing quoits every Tuesday with friends in the community. He was an Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War as a military police officer.

Survivors: Wife Gale; mother Grace; daughter Sloane P. Radcliffe and her husband Drew of Topton; grandchildren Olivia and Ian.

Private memorial services with military honors will be held at the Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, PO Box 117, Mertztown, 19539. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmoyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved