Larry Paul Miller, 74, of Alburtis, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Gale J. (Ream) Miller, with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Grace M. (Gambler) Miller of Alburtis and the late Paul M. Miller. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mertztown. Larry held various positions while working for the former Schaeffer Brewery, Fogelsville and lastly traveled as a union representative. Later before retiring, he worked for Wax Works, Allentown. At home, he worked in his private welding and machine shop, creating parts and special pieces for anyone in need. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and esp. playing quoits every Tuesday with friends in the community. He was an Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War as a military police officer.
Survivors: Wife Gale; mother Grace; daughter Sloane P. Radcliffe and her husband Drew of Topton; grandchildren Olivia and Ian.
Private memorial services with military honors will be held at the Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville.
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, PO Box 117, Mertztown, 19539. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com