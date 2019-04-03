|
|
Larry R. Gutai, 49, formerly of Freemansburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday March 31, 2018 at his home in Easton. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Larry E. and Yvonne G. (Hirschman) Gutai. Larry attended Freedom High School, and later worked as a painting contractor for many years. He loved Harley Davidson, dirt bikes, and classic cars.SURVIVORS: His children Larry, Jr. and his wife Jordyn, Tori, Nicholas, and Christopher Gutai; grandson Michael William Gutai; sister Tammy M. Nicotera and her son Dominic; brother Jason E. Gutai and his daughter, Khloe; maternal grandmother Dolores (Nonnemacher) Kashnicki Gregor.SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday April 4, 2019 at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18018, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until the time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home, for his children.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019