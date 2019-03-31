|
Larry R. Muth, 74, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Beverly A. (Meitzler) Muth. They were married for 52 years last November. Larry was born in Allentown a son of the late Elmer W. and Lorene E. (Zellner) Muth. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ Mickleys, Whitehall. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War. He had the distinct honor of serving as one of the flag bearers for the funeral of President John F. Kennedy. Larry enjoyed bowling and fishing.Survivors: Wife; sons, Sean P. husband of Kristy Muth of Lehighton and Kyle B. husband of Toni Muth of Allentown; grandchildren, Amanda L., Zachary A. and Cole J.; great grandson, Kai. Services: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the St. John's U.C.C. Mickleys 2918 MacArthur Road, Whitehall. Call 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. Saturday in the church. Military honors will conclude the services. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: to the church, 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019