Larry R. Reppert, 77, of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. He was born on May 12, 1943 the son of the late Ethel (Luchinsky) and Robert I. Reppert. He was the loving husband of Carol (Herbold) Reppert.
Larry greatly enjoyed watching Western movies.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Carol Reppert; daughter, Tina Dreher and her husband, Leroy and grandsons, Jacob Reppert, Eric Dreher and Brett Dreher.
Larry was preceded in death by his son, Robert Reppert.
A viewing will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. (Masks must be worn and occupancy inside the funeral home will be limited.)
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) 199 Water St. 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038
