Larry R. Ruth, 76, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Cedarbrook, South Whitehall Township. He was the husband of the late Dorothy K. (Larimore) Ruth, who died in August 2019.
Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Heil) Ruth. Larry was a 1961 graduate of Emmaus High School. He worked for many years in maintenance at Rodale Press and Hubbel-Bell in Fogelsville. Larry was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury. He enjoyed attending stock car and sprint car races.
Survivors: Sister, Dolores Slichter and her husband Walter of Boyertown; brother-in-law, Robert Larimore of Allentown.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020