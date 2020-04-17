Larry Robert Yergey, 65, a resident of Lehigh Center, Lower Macungie Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Allentown, Larry was a son of the late Raymond A. Yergey, Sr., and Louisa M. (Helbert) Yergey. Larry worked at McDonalds on Cedar Crest Blvd. in Allentown for many years, and was a graduate of Brandywine Heights High School, Topton. He was a participant in the Special Olympics, playing bocce ball. Larry was also and avid bowler at Jordan Lanes and was an Elvis fan. He will be sorely missed by his sisters, Evelyn H. (Yergey) Wannamaker, Walnutport, Eilene (Yergey) Clifton, Nevada; brother, Paul R. Yergey, Mertztown, many nieces and nephews and their families, and his many friends. A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held at a future date. Burial will take place in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood, PA. The family requests contributions be made to his family c/o Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., P.O. Box 25, Topton, PA 19562 to help defray medical and funeral expenses. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.