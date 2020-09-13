1/1
Larry Robert Yergey
A graveside service and burial to celebrate the life of Larry Robert Yergey, 65, a resident of Lehigh Center, who passed away on April 15, 2020, will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, Fleetwood, PA. The family requests contributions be made to his family c/o Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., P.O. Box 25, Topton, PA 19562 to help defray expenses. Visit www.Ludwickfh.com/obituaries to leave a memory, condolence or to view Larry's service.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Berks County Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
