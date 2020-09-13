A graveside service and burial to celebrate the life of Larry Robert Yergey, 65, a resident of Lehigh Center, who passed away on April 15, 2020, will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, Fleetwood, PA. The family requests contributions be made to his family c/o Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., P.O. Box 25, Topton, PA 19562 to help defray expenses. Visit www.Ludwickfh.com/obituaries
to leave a memory, condolence or to view Larry's service.