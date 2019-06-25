Larry W. Plotsko, 69, of Northampton, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 5, 1950 in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Schloffer) Plotsko. Larry and his wife, Kathleen (Eberhardt), celebrated 45 years of marriage together. He was a graduate of Northampton High School. Larry worked as a truck driver for Rock Hill Concrete Company for many years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, receiving numerous decorations for his service. Larry was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton and attended St. Peter's Catholic Church in Coplay for numerous years. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, especially enjoying sprint car racing and Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his daughter, Laurie J. Plotsko; sisters-in-law, Dr. Jeanne E. Wilson and husband, William, Rosemary Cerimele and husband, Michael, Joann Hartman and husband, Stuart; several nieces and nephews and his grandpup, Rain. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 28th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4 So. 5th St., Coplay. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday from 8:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 Macarthur Rd., Whitehall, PA 18052 in memory of Larry. Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary