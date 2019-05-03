Larry W. Smith, 72, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. He was the beloved husband of Kay L. (Coursen) Smith, with whom he shared 47 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Ralph and Marjorie (Hensinger) Smith. After graduating from Liberty High School in 1965, he proudly served his country in the US Navy Reserves. Larry went on to work in the Sales Office for Bethlehem Steel Corp., retiring after 21 years of service, and then worked another 11 years for Lehigh Valley Hospital in the Engineering Department. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, going to the beach and relaxing in his pool. He was a great dog lover, but most importantly, he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife Kay; son Eric T. Smith of Bethlehem; daughter Wendy S. Cox, and her husband Michael of Macungie; grandchildren Aubree, Jacob, Hannah, Ian and Sean; brother Donald R. Smith and his wife Mary of Bethlehem. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday evening, 5/6 in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and Services will follow at 7:00 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com In honor of Larry's many furry friends, consider a donation to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036 in lieu of flowers. Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary