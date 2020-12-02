1/1
LaRue C. Shafer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaRue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaRue C. "Tut" Shafer, 80, a resident of Mahoning Valley Nursing Center died on November 30th in the Lehighton St. Luke's Hospital. Formerly of Catasauqua, she was born in Allentown Pa. She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Elizabeth (Miller) Thompson. She was the wife of the late Robert Shafer Sr. who passed away in 2012.

She is survived by her children Robert Jr. and his wife Linda of Palm Bay Fl. and Robin, wife of Norman Schaeffer of Palmerton Pa. LaRue was preceded in death by her daughters Bonnie and Linda and siblings Joan, Charlotte, and Raymond. She had 6 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. She loved traveling and Casino/Bingo Trips with her sisters and her niece Charlene. She was known to many as just Mom. She will be greatly missed, but will remain in our hearts forever.

A Memorial service and a celebration of life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to a charity that she supported and was passionate about: LoveAble Ferals, 680 Blue Mountain Dr., Cherryville, PA 18035.

Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Fly high by Angel you will be sadly missed. You will always be in my heart.
I love you mom.
Robin
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved