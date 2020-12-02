LaRue C. "Tut" Shafer, 80, a resident of Mahoning Valley Nursing Center died on November 30th in the Lehighton St. Luke's Hospital. Formerly of Catasauqua, she was born in Allentown Pa. She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Elizabeth (Miller) Thompson. She was the wife of the late Robert Shafer Sr. who passed away in 2012.



She is survived by her children Robert Jr. and his wife Linda of Palm Bay Fl. and Robin, wife of Norman Schaeffer of Palmerton Pa. LaRue was preceded in death by her daughters Bonnie and Linda and siblings Joan, Charlotte, and Raymond. She had 6 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. She loved traveling and Casino/Bingo Trips with her sisters and her niece Charlene. She was known to many as just Mom. She will be greatly missed, but will remain in our hearts forever.



A Memorial service and a celebration of life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to a charity that she supported and was passionate about: LoveAble Ferals, 680 Blue Mountain Dr., Cherryville, PA 18035.



Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.



