LaRue L. (Herber) Weiss, 92, of New Tripoli, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Warren C. Weiss. Born in Lynn Township, February 15, 1928, LaRue was the daughter of the late Robert G. and Hilda L. (Werley) Herber. She was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, New Tripoli.
Survivors: Children, Cynthia L. Fink and her husband, Robert of New Tripoli, Karen S. Weiss and her companion, Leonard Bogert, Jr. of New Tripoli, Michael W. Weiss of New Tripoli, Eileen G. Weiss and her companion, Ralph Snyder, Jr. of Nogales, AZ, Lori C. Weiss and her companion, John Stewart of Kempton; sisters, Betty L. Mertz and her husband, John of Kutztown, Jean H. Laub of Whitehall; granddaughters Stephanie A. Harpster and her husband, Allen of Boalsburg, Allison M. Fink of New Tripoli; great grandsons, Ethan and Isaac; predeceased by siblings, Arlene Schramel, Elaine Niedermeyer, Willard Herber, Donald Herber.
Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Lance C. Moyer officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 am. – 11:00 am. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, New Tripoli. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cetronia Ambulance Corps c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.