LaRue L. Weiss
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaRue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaRue L. (Herber) Weiss, 92, of New Tripoli, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Warren C. Weiss. Born in Lynn Township, February 15, 1928, LaRue was the daughter of the late Robert G. and Hilda L. (Werley) Herber. She was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, New Tripoli.

Survivors: Children, Cynthia L. Fink and her husband, Robert of New Tripoli, Karen S. Weiss and her companion, Leonard Bogert, Jr. of New Tripoli, Michael W. Weiss of New Tripoli, Eileen G. Weiss and her companion, Ralph Snyder, Jr. of Nogales, AZ, Lori C. Weiss and her companion, John Stewart of Kempton; sisters, Betty L. Mertz and her husband, John of Kutztown, Jean H. Laub of Whitehall; granddaughters Stephanie A. Harpster and her husband, Allen of Boalsburg, Allison M. Fink of New Tripoli; great grandsons, Ethan and Isaac; predeceased by siblings, Arlene Schramel, Elaine Niedermeyer, Willard Herber, Donald Herber.

Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Lance C. Moyer officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 am. – 11:00 am. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, New Tripoli. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cetronia Ambulance Corps c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved