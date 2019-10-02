|
|
LaRue M. Kleintop, 90, formerly of Palmerton, died Monday, September 30 in Lehigh Valley Hospice House, E. Stroudsburg. She was the wife of the late Wilbur "Wip" Kleintop. She worked 28 years as a sewing machine operator for the former Scotty's Fashions, and three years for the former Paris Neckwear. LaRue was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bowmanstown, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed bowling in many local leagues and loved playing Bingo. Born in Ashfield, LaRue was a daughter of the late Wilson and Mabel Rehrig.
Survivors: Daughters Lois and husband Guy Smith, Louise and husband Lester Everett, Dolores "Diz" Szucs, Karen and husband Mac McEnheimer, Debra and husband Kelly Green; sons Rodney and wife Marianne; Frederick and wife Susan; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by her daughter Carol Haydt and son-in-law Earl "Bud" Heydt Jr.; siblings Pauline Noll, Valeria Beck, Ruth Horn, Lorraine Merkel, Jean Arner, Hazel Rehrig, Allen Rehrig, Clair Rehrig, Lewis Rehrig; granddaughter-in-law Julie Buck; great-grandchildren Oliver Buck, Baby Boy Buck, William DeHart III.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2 in church, 500 Ore St, Bowmanstown. Call 9:30-11 a.m. November 2 in church. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: Church memorial Fund, PO Box 8, Bowmanstown 18030.
