LaRue M. Roth
LaRue M. (Hoffman) Roth, 85, of Orefield, died Monday November 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown Campus. She was the wife of the late Ronald R. Roth. Born in Emerald, May 26 1935, LaRue was the daughter of the late Jesse K. and Luella A. (Butz) Hoffman. She was employeed as a teller for the New Tripoli Bank for 39 years before retiring in 1994. LaRue was a member of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Slatedale.

Survivors: brother, Wayne M. Hoffman of Emerald, several nieces and nephews; predeceased by brother Bernard J. Hoffman.

Service: A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs with the Rev. James D. Robison officiating. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd UCC (General Fund) c/o the funeral home P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
