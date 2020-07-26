LaRue (Scott) Rosbaugh, 57, of Etters passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Born December 18, 1962 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of Tracy LaRue and Sherol Ann (Cooper) Rosbaugh of Slatedale, PA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Shimmel.
Scott was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School and received his bachelor's degree in Economics from Moravian College, Bethlehem, PA. He was the Director of Future Plans for the Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency, New Cumberland where he worked for thirty-three years. He began his civilian career as an intern assigned to the Army Materiel Command in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania and later at the former New Cumberland Army Depot. In 1991, he joined the Defense Logistics Agency and rose to the Director of Distribution's Future Plans and had a large impact on the operations direction and strategic relevance to Distribution's worldwide logistics network. In 2019, Scott was awarded the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Civilian Service, the second highest civilian award in DoD for his outstanding service as director for the last decade. Over the years, Scott was a volunteer youth baseball coach, an avid golfer and fan of all sports. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children, family, and friends. He knew that it's worth it to take the time to have an adventure and that a good story is reason enough to do something, especially if you make sure to make everyone laugh when you tell it.
In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by his wife Kimberly J. (Hoffman) Rosbaugh; children, Ethan C. Rosbaugh, Sydney N. and Derek A. Shade; siblings, Deborah R. Delaney (John) of Auburndale, FL and Robert N. Rosbaugh (Teresa) of Glen Allen, VA; and cherished nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10am until the celebration of life services at noon Tuesday at Daybreak Church, 321 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg. Entombment will follow in Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill.
