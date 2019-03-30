|
|
Laura E. Lehmann, 34, of Emmaus, passed away in her home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born in Allentown to Letitia B. (Neil) Debus Forthman and Andrew A. Fredley, Jr. A 2002 graduate of Emmaus High School, she played flute and piccolo in the marching band and flute, piccolo and bassoon in the concert band. She received her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Lafayette College in 2006 where she played bassoon in multiple musical ensembles. A licensed professional engineer, she was employed as an electrical engineer at PPL for 13 years and was an avid Eagles fan. Survivors: mother and husband, Ronald E. Forthman, Salisbury Twp.; biological father; former husband, Horst J.; daughters, Elsie J., Emilie A.; sister, Lydia W. Peters and husband, Earl A., Emmaus; uncles, Terrence R. Neil, Jr., Joseph L. Fredley and wife, Debbie, Columbus OH; nieces, Erin, Abigail; cousin, Sarah E. Neil. She was preceded in death by father, William P. Debus. Services: 10:30 AM Monday in Jordan UCC, 1837 Church Rd. Allentown. Call 9:30 AM until service time. Interment will be in church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2019