Laura Giordano, age 92, of Allentown, PA, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, PA. Mrs. Giordano was born May 27, 1927 in Hammonton, NJ. She is the daughter of the late Anthony and the late Laura (Sarnese) Lanzara. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell, Sr. after 48 years of marriage.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Our Lady of the Mountain Church, 2 E. Springtown Rd, Long Valley, NJ with Rev. Marchin Michalowski officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of the Mountain Cemetery immediately following the mass.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Cochran Funeral Home, Inc., 905 High Street, Hackettstown, N.J. 07840. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.cochranfuneral.com/
Mrs. Giordano, beloved matriarch to her family, is survived by her seven children, Russell Jr., Joseph, Mark, Donna, Camille, Christopher and Damian and their loving spouses, eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Easter Seals of Eastern Pennsylvania or Catholic Charities.
"Don't you know that it's worth every treasure on earth, To be young at heart
For as rich as you are, it's much better by far, To be young at heart"
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 4, 2019