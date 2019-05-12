Laura Kalbach, age 32, died peacefully on April 18, 2019 after losing a 2-week battle in the ICU. Born October 14, 1986 in Columbus OH, she lived in Allentown PA. Laura was a spirited woman infused with a zest for life. She played the cello, loved to sing, and learned to dance tap, jazz, and ballet; she especially enjoyed swimming, gardening, and walking nature trails. Her horse, Bella, provided many happy rides and her numerous pets were well-loved. A top student in the 2005 class at Parkland HS in Allentown PA, she was known for her intelligence, perseverance, and adaptability despite many medical obstacles. Laura never passed up an opportunity to visit a museum, nature, or science center. Her creativity and passion for helping others inspired her to teach classes for blind crafters, despite her own severe visual impairment. A quick wit and infectious smile were her trademarks. Laura uplifted and taught by example all who met her. She was unforgettable and will be forever missed. Laura is survived by her parents Al Kalbach and Catharine Shaner, MD as well as husband Justin Olanin, all of Allentown PA. In lieu of flowers, Laura would encourage donations to a place that gave her hope and help: Center for Vision Loss, 845 W. Wyoming St, Allentown PA 18103. A gathering to celebrate Laura's life will be held at the Center for Vision Loss (located at the above address) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1-4. Wear colorful, casual clothing for this happy event. Come when you can, leave when you must. Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary