Laura M. Kirven, 102 of Macungie, PA formerly of Silver Spring, Maryland
transitioned from labor to reward on October 23rd with her family by her side. She leaves to mourn her passing Daughters: Maria Jones (Jeffery)- Macungie, PA ; Francine White-Silver Spring, MD. Son: Michael Kirven (Linda)- New Kensington, PA. 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Services: 11AM Saturday in Greater Shiloh Church 403 Pastor Fred Davis St. Easton. View 10-11AM. Interment: Springfield Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort & Care entrusted to Judd-Beville Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at www. JBcares.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019