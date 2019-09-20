Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
Laura L. Mace, 67, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday September 18, 2019. Laura was the wife of William H. Mace and they celebrated their 49th anniversary this past February. Born in Glen Burnie, MD, she was a daughter o the late Robert and Joan (Disharoon) Pollitt. Laura was a television editor for 40 years at the Morning Call in Allentown prior to retiring in 2010. Laura was a member, and past president of 20 years for the Ladies Auxiliary at the Italian American Bocce Club in Allentown. She was a member of the East Allentown Fire Company and she bowled for many years at the Fire Co., and the Bocce Club. Laura loved Ocean City, MD and spent many wonderful times there. Surviving with her husband Bill, is her step mother Mary Ann (Kratzer) Pollitt of Emmaus, her brother Edward wife (Rachel) and daughter Maci of Whitehall, her brother Jeffrey wife (Danielle) and son Daniel in Florida. Laura's sister is Linda Landis of Coopersburg. Aunt & Uncle Jerrie & Don Merrill in Florida. Memorial Services will be on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 8:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown. A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Laura's memory to St. Luke's VNA Hospice House, 2455 Black River Rd. Bethlehem, pa. 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019
