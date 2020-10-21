1/
Laura Vuono
Bath Pa.: Laura Davis Vuono, 57 died Monday, October 19, 2020 after a courageous ten-year battle with Multiple System Atrophy.

Born in Doylestown, Pa. Laura grew up in Lambertville before moving to Pennsylvania where she has resided in the Lehigh Valley for the past 30 years. She was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ, a member of UFCW Local # 1776, and had worked for Acme Markets for 20 years.

Daughter of the late Clyde Davis and Ann Iatesta Davis, she is survived by two sons Andrew and Nicholas Vuono, her sister Denise Williams, her nephew Christopher Davis and her companion Ralph Moyer.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery, Lambertville, NJ, under the direction of the Garefino Funeral Home in Lambertville, NJ.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
12 N. Franklin St.
Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-2763
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
