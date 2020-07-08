Laura Wendell Quinter, 55, of Allentown, passed from this earthly life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She had survived acute lymphocytic leukemia as a very young child. She was the wife of Edward E. Quinter, her spouse of 26 years. Born July 10, 1964 in Falls Church VA, Laura was the daughter of Warren W. and Gail (Buttler) Englund, both deceased. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown where she was confirmed. Laura was a 1981 graduate of William Allen High School and received her B.A. and M.A. with honors from Kutztown University. Mrs. Quinter was employed by the Allentown School District as a secondary social studies teacher. She taught U.S. History and AP American Government, beginning at Raub Middle School and then moving up to her alma mater, where she ended her career. She followed in the footsteps of her mother, also a History teacher at William Allen. She was an accomplished educator, respected by both students and peers. Her students will remember Quinter's high expectations, challenging assignments and her gift as an engaging storyteller. Laura was a cat lover, a feared opponent at card-playing, a reader of fiction, an unapologetic proponent of women's rights and progressive ideals. She appreciated life's pleasures, big and small. She was especially fond of listening to her son playing piano. Having traveled to many European countries, she often recounted London, having tea at the Orangerie at Kensington Palace, or her day at Versailles, or her trip through the Swiss Alps on the Glacier Express, or the hot chocolate in an underground restaurant in the Prague winter. Her annual trip to Long Beach Island was a family ritual. She was a David Bowie fan through and through. In addition to her loving husband, Edward, she is survived by her son, Evan B. Quinter. She has two stepsons, Peter A. Quinter with his wife Angel, and Conrad J. Quinter with his fiancée Jenna, in Florida. Laura's sister, Tracey Englund, also resides in Florida. She leaves behind a large circle of family and friends, numerous in-laws, cousins, aunts, uncles, co-workers. Her ashes will be placed in the memorial garden of First Presbyterian Church next to her mother's. The Rev. Stephen Emick will conduct a private service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers contributions would be welcomed in Laura's memory for "First Presbyterian Church" and mailed to: 3231 Tilghman St, Allentown, PA 18104, "Allentown School District Foundation" and mailed to: 31 S. Penn St., Allentown, PA 18102, or the "Lehigh County Humane Society" and mailed to: 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
.