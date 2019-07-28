Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauraine Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauraine V. Sweeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauraine V. Sweeney Obituary
Lauraine V. Sweeney, 98, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Earl V. Sweeney. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Emma (Rohrbach) Trapp. Lauraine was very loved by her family and enjoyed playing bingo and trips to the casino.

Survivors: sons David and his wife Mary, Earl V. Jr. and his wife Marci McDonald all of Breinigsville; daughter Frances L. Beller of Wendell, NC; brother Ronald of Germansville; 4 grandchildren, Eric, Michael, Jeffrey, Alison; 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers and sisters.

Private services will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Cedarbrook Activity Dept. c/o Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now