Lauraine V. Sweeney, 98, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Earl V. Sweeney. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Emma (Rohrbach) Trapp. Lauraine was very loved by her family and enjoyed playing bingo and trips to the casino.
Survivors: sons David and his wife Mary, Earl V. Jr. and his wife Marci McDonald all of Breinigsville; daughter Frances L. Beller of Wendell, NC; brother Ronald of Germansville; 4 grandchildren, Eric, Michael, Jeffrey, Alison; 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers and sisters.
Private services will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Cedarbrook Activity Dept. c/o Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019