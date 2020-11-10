1/2
Laureen Koury Petko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laureen Koury Petko, 90 years passed away on November 7th at her home in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She was the widow of Louis S. Petko, who passed in 2002.

Born in Amar Syria, she was the daughter of Abraham and Rahme (Wakeem) Koury. She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey G. Petko of Lehighton PA, and Donald K. Petko of Easton PA and by her brother Joseph Koury of Lexington VA and Predeceased by her sister Affife Koury and brothers Manual Koury and Charles Koury.

Laureen loved her grandchildren Nicholas Petko of Tamaqua PA, Ryan Petko of Lehighton PA, Danielle Frisch of Easton PA and David Petko of San Diego CA. She also had three great grandchildren, Dyan Petko, Brynlee Petko and Valerie Frisch.

Laureen was a graduate of Allentown High School and Northampton Community College. She finished her working career at Bethlehem Steel Company retiring in June of 1992 where she worked as a Coordinator of Pension Benefits.

She was a volunteer at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg prior to this year.

Services: private family viewing followed by prayer service at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11th at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Interment at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Masks and physical distancing required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Service
01:45 PM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved