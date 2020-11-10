Laureen Koury Petko, 90 years passed away on November 7th at her home in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She was the widow of Louis S. Petko, who passed in 2002.



Born in Amar Syria, she was the daughter of Abraham and Rahme (Wakeem) Koury. She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey G. Petko of Lehighton PA, and Donald K. Petko of Easton PA and by her brother Joseph Koury of Lexington VA and Predeceased by her sister Affife Koury and brothers Manual Koury and Charles Koury.



Laureen loved her grandchildren Nicholas Petko of Tamaqua PA, Ryan Petko of Lehighton PA, Danielle Frisch of Easton PA and David Petko of San Diego CA. She also had three great grandchildren, Dyan Petko, Brynlee Petko and Valerie Frisch.



Laureen was a graduate of Allentown High School and Northampton Community College. She finished her working career at Bethlehem Steel Company retiring in June of 1992 where she worked as a Coordinator of Pension Benefits.



She was a volunteer at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg prior to this year.



Services: private family viewing followed by prayer service at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11th at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Interment at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Masks and physical distancing required.



