Laurenta June Wismer passed away on November 28, 2020 at the age of 87 after a brief illness.



She always went by her middle name of June. June was born June 14, 1933 in Center Valley PA. She graduated from Coopersburg High School.



She was preceded in death by parents Lester and Stella Fenstermacher.



She is survived by Husband, Wilbur after 67 years of marriage, her 2 sisters, Charmaine (Cherry) Kramer, Coopersburg PA and Hope Slifer, Center Valley PA.



June and Wilbur had 2 children, son Michael, his daughter Jade (Black) James, and 4 great grandchildren, Finnegan, Everett, Clement, and Nigel.



Daughter Jennifer (Whipple) Mark, and granddaughters Lindsey and Paige.



The family moved to 3 different states over years, settled in MN in 1971 and still live there today.



June had several jobs over the years, but always preferred to work in patient care. She worked for 20 years as a nursing assistant until she retired in 1994.



She will be dearly missed by friends and family.



Memorials preferred to Open Arms MN in lieu of flowers.



