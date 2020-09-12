LaVern R. Phillips, 82, formerly of Bath, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. Born August 26, 1938 in Germansville, PA. He was a son of the late Ralph Oscar and Bertha (Snyder) Phillips. LaVern was a previous owner at Phillips Pet Supply Outlet in Bath and Phillips Pet Food & Supplies in Easton. He had a love for animals, especially dogs. He was known for always having treats in his pocket for his four-legged friends. LaVern was a past board member of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority and a past supervisor of East Allen Township. He was active and loved to travel, play golf and snowmobile in Old Forge, NY. LaVern never met a stranger; he had a true knack for striking up a conversation with whoever he met. Survivors: son, Blaine and his wife, Sheryl; daughters, Laura, Lisa & her partner, Maryann; grandchildren, Sara, Erik, Kristen, Alyssa, Banner and Anna; great-granddaughter, Lauren. Lavern is also survived by sisters, Darlene and Robin; brother, Dale; and several nieces and nephews. LaVern was predeceased by his brother, Dean. Services: A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15th at 12:00 p.m. in Bethlehem Memorial Park, 1851 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Family and friends may call Monday night from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st Street, Northampton, PA 18067. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or Northampton County SPCA, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042 in loving memory of LaVern.