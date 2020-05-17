Lavon Glendora Schoemaker
1929 - 2020
Lavon Glendora (Berger) Schoemaker, 90, of Schnecksville, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Aquashicola, August 17, 1929, Lavon was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Berger) Berger. She was employed as a seamstress at Maurice Fashions in Palmerton for 25 years before retiring in 1995.

Survivors: Daughters, Peggy Ann Herbine of Schnecksville, Judy May Rex of Palmerton, Susan Jane Handwerk of Georgia; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

Service: A private graveside service will take place at Lehighton Cemetery. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Autism Society of America – Lehigh Valley Chapter c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
