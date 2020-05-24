Lawrence A. Schwartz
Born in Brooklyn in 1935 to Mae and Irving Schwartz, Larry moved with his family to Allentown in 1936. He graduated from Allentown HS in 1953, followed by a year at Lafayette. Larry volunteered for the draft in 1955, serving in Korea, and then Japan as a cryptologist.

Larry and his brother Richard operated Richard Sportswear, a mfg co. at 1013 Linden St. He married Sandra Smulyan of Hazleton in 1958, and had three sons. They were longtime members of Keneseth Israel.

Richard Sportswear ceased operations in 1982, and the family relocated to Scottsdale, AZ. Larry began a second career as a financial planner with Thompson McKinnon, later moving to Dean Witter, now Morgan Stanley, from which he retired in 2003.

Larry is survived by his wife, Sandy; sons Ira (Reisha Zang) of Paradise Valley; Arnie of Chicago; and Joel (Megan Bell) of Scottsdale; and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Larry's memory to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org), or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.
