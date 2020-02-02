|
Lawrence "Larry" C. Beers, 83, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020, in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. He was the beloved husband of the late Julie P. Beers who passed away August 19, 2013. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Elwood and Dorothy (Quinn) Beers.
Larry was a member of Whitehall Bible Fellowship Church in Catasauqua. He was a 1954 graduate of Palmerton Area High School. He was a proud U.S. Marine veteran who honorably served his country from 1956-1961. Larry served for a time at the Pentagon and had the honor of protecting President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He spent his working years as a sales representative for Mack Trucks in Allentown before retiring. Larry was a master woodcrafter and taught woodworking classes in his retirement. He was a dog lover and enjoyed walking his dog on the trail that ran alongside his home of many years.
Larry is survived by five children: Scott Beers and wife, Jane; Kelly Beers; Larry Beers, Jr.; Ronnie Ong and wife, Staci; Irene Ong and husband, Ian Alderman. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Natalie (Beers) Roth.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, PA 18037. A visitation will be held from 10am-11am in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Whitehall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to the (). Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020