Lawrence C. Zellner, of Whitehall, passed away on May 22nd at the age of 88. He was born in West Hazelton, PA to Frank and Eva Zellner and has been married to his loving wife Wanda for the past 60 years. Lawrence had served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and worked for Mack Trucks for 23 years, his last job was a Production Engineer. Survivors: Wife Wanda, Son: Jeffery and wife Cindy Zellner, Granddaughters: Jennifer and husband Chris Wiley and Lindsey and husband Mike Welte. Great Grandson Nathan. Services will be private. www.weberfuneralhomes.com Contributions may be made to your local VFW Post.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.