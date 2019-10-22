Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Lawrence E. Kish Obituary
Lawrence E. Kish, 91, of Bethlehem passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown, PA. He was born in Hellertown, PA, the son of the late Stephen and Anna (Litz) Kish. He was the husband of Margaret (Ivankovits) Kish. They were married for 64 years on January 8th. Lawrence worked as a furnace operator for Bethlehem Steel for 36 years retiring in 1984. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a former member of the USWU Local 2598, and the Bethlehem MORA Club.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, sons, Lawrence E. Kish Jr., James Kish, Paul Kish, and Alan Kish, daughters, Jane Ahn, Susan Kish, and Ann Ehret, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, John, George, Joseph, Andrew, and Stephen, and sisters, Rose Seasholtz, and Mary Wachter.

A viewing will be held from 10am-12noon on Thursday October 24, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a service at 12noon. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019
