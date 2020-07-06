1/
Lawrence Hancik
Lawrence "Larry" Hancik, 69, of Bethlehem Township passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 in his home. He was the son of the late James J. Hancik and Margaret (Havernic). He was the husband of Susan "Moby" (Monek) Hancik.

Larry was an avid sports memorabilia collector, spending many weekends at shows and markets looking to add to his collection. His greatest passion was being Pop to his grandsons and watching them grow.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Susan "Moby" Hancik; son, James Hancik and his wife, Alicia; daughter, Katie Anderson and her husband, Ed; sister, Margie Daily and grandsons, Logan Hancik and Corbin Anderson. Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Jr. and Robert Hancik and sister, Judy Maffea.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Third Street Alliance for Women and Children, 41 N. Third St. Easton, PA 18042.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Susan, Jamie, and Katie, I am so sorry for your loss. Larry was a good man, always treated me and Jan well. He will be missed, R.I.P. Larry.
Roger Zarzycki
Friend
