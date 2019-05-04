Lawrence J. Jani, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 29, 2019 while in the care of Gracedale Nursing Home. He was the loving husband of the late Grace (Scheller) Jani and the late Kathleen R. (Mertus) Jani. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late John and Barbara (Lennert) Jani. Lawrence honorably served his country in the United States Army. He owned his own CPA Firm in Bethlehem for most of his life. Lawrence was a member of the former St. John Capistrano Catholic Church where he served as a Lector. He is a current member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Lawrence was also a member of the Mora Club. SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Donna Fetchko and her husband John of Whitehall; son Laurence Jani; step daughter Georgine Fontaine-Sago and her husband David of Bethlehem; 2 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren. SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church 730 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the Mass. Burial will take place at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Lawrence's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary