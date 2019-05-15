|
|
Larry K. "Reds" Hockman, 75, of Coopersburg, died Sat. May 11 in his home. He was the loving husband of Gladys (Lindaberry) Hockman. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Erwin E. and Kathryn L. (Reiss) Hockman. Larry served with the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was self-employed mason operating the former Hock Heim Construction Co., Coopersburg before retiring in 2005. He was active in scouting for over 30 years in the Cradle of Liberty Council. Surviving with his wife are his children Wanda Farley, husband Ricky, Roger, wife Darlene, Erwin, wife Danielle, Elvis, wife April; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren & daughter-in-law Cindy Hockman. He was predeceased by a son Brian and siblings Robert, Sonja, Audrey, & Nancy. A memorial service will be held 11 am Sat. May 18 in the Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. Call at the funeral home 9:30 – 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Coopersburg. www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2019