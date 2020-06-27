Uncle Larry I remember you as a fun sweet and unique man like Uncle Mike. Heart of gold. I may not have seen you in a long time but you were often thought Of and remembered by me. I really do want to offer my condolences to the whole family. Especially Carolyn. You are in my prayers. No words can be said to help your pain and loss. I feel for you all as my heart aches as well. Be well and know he is loved by many and not forgotten. . I pray you find peace for your broken hearts. Love Kim D

Kim David

Family