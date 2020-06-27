Lawrence L. Troxell, 80, of Slatington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Lawrence and his wife, Carolyn S. (Wagner), would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on October 22nd. Born October 10, 1939 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Theodore and Ellen (Bornie) Troxell. Lawrence worked at Bethlehem Steel as a bricklayer for many years. He loved to fish and spend time with family and friends. He was known for his talented singing voice. In addition to his wife, Lawrence is survived by his children, William, Charles, Randy, Michael, Janice, Suzanne, and Karen; 21 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter; sisters, Stella Faust, Joyce Newhard and Barbara Repasch; brother, George; and several nieces and nephews. Lawrence was predeceased by his children, Kathy, Marilyn, and Gary, and 6 siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at East Side Youth Center, 1140 E. Clair St., Allentown, PA 18109. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorials Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Lawrence.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 27, 2020.