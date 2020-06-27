Lawrence L. Troxell
1939 - 2020
Lawrence L. Troxell, 80, of Slatington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Lawrence and his wife, Carolyn S. (Wagner), would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on October 22nd. Born October 10, 1939 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Theodore and Ellen (Bornie) Troxell. Lawrence worked at Bethlehem Steel as a bricklayer for many years. He loved to fish and spend time with family and friends. He was known for his talented singing voice. In addition to his wife, Lawrence is survived by his children, William, Charles, Randy, Michael, Janice, Suzanne, and Karen; 21 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter; sisters, Stella Faust, Joyce Newhard and Barbara Repasch; brother, George; and several nieces and nephews. Lawrence was predeceased by his children, Kathy, Marilyn, and Gary, and 6 siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at East Side Youth Center, 1140 E. Clair St., Allentown, PA 18109. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorials Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Lawrence.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 06:00 PM
East Side Youth Center
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
God bless you are in our prayer. You always had a smile on your face. You were a great uncle.
Tom and donna repasch
Family
June 25, 2020
Uncle Larry I remember you as a fun sweet and unique man like Uncle Mike. Heart of gold. I may not have seen you in a long time but you were often thought Of and remembered by me. I really do want to offer my condolences to the whole family. Especially Carolyn. You are in my prayers. No words can be said to help your pain and loss. I feel for you all as my heart aches as well. Be well and know he is loved by many and not forgotten. . I pray you find peace for your broken hearts. Love Kim D
Kim David
Family
June 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Carolyn thinking about you and all the family, Love you all. Cindy and Kevin Rutherford.
cindy rutherford
Family
