Lawrence "Larry" Lewers Smith of Fogelsville, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Larry was born on March 13, 1930 in Allentown, the son of the late Harold A. and Sadie (Lewers) Smith. He retired from the former Bethlehem Steel in 1985. He was an Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Union Relations and was involved in negotiations with the steel workers and united mine workers. Larry was a veteran, having served in the United States Navy on the LST 1170 Windham County. Survivors: Larry is survived by his partner of 49 years, J.D. Frazee, a sister Patricia Tuttle of Waynesboro, VA, two nephews, two great nephews and a great niece. He was predeceased by a sister Betty Lou. Graveside Services at Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave., Allentown on Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00 AM. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Nelson Quiñones, Monsignor Joseph P.T. Smith, and Rev. Alice Joy Hessinger. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. No flowers please. Contributions to be made to the John and Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, 1243 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Suite 3326, Allentown, 18103. Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary