On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Lawrence William Boerner, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 75. Lawrence was born on May 24, 1945 in Manhattan to the late Henry and Margaret (Roche) Boerner. He attended FIU and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. On April 9, 1972, he married Joan (D'Alesio). They raised two children, Jennifer and Jonathan. Lawrence was known for his quick wit and gentile demeanor.He is survived by his loving wife, Joan; children Jennifer and Jonathan, brother Henry; son-in-law Mace and a grandson, Dominic.Services: A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 6 - 8 p.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Directions atA Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday the 17th at St. Joseph The Worker Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield, Pa. 18069 with viewing from 10-11 at the church.Contributions can be made to the church.