LEAH D. KNEEBONE
1933 - 2020
Leah D. Kneebone, 86, of Allentown, formerly of Springtown, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She is the wife of the late Blaine F. Kneebone. Leah was born in Gilbert, on Dec. 18, 1933 to the late Luther and Arlene (Kreger) Dorshimer. She was a homemaker. Leah was an active member of Grace Church – Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS Son: Rev. Guy F. (Lorrie J.) Kneebone of Mount Airy, MD; sisters: Frances Dorshimer and Ann Gould (Carl) both of Brodheadsville; grandchildren: Mary Sarah, Gretchen, Jared, Grace, Seth, Rebecca, Hannah, Rachel, Ruth, Lisa and David; great grandchildren: Caleb, Savannah, Carson and Aiden. Leah is predeceased by son: Jeffrey B., sister: Lynda L. Costenbader.

SERVICE Services at the funeral home will be held privately. Graveside services with social distancing observed will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Durham Cemetery - 821 Durham Rd, Durham, 18039. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heifer International - 1 World Ave. Little Rock, AR 72202.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Durham Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
August 13, 2020
Rest in peace, Aunt Leah.
Donna Kneebone Ackerman
Family
