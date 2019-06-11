Leah Grover, 91, returned to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from Chesapeake, VA. Her devotion to family and her firm belief in God supported her in life and as she passed peacefully in her sleep to God's waiting arms.Leah was born in Allentown, PA on April 16, 1928, to Russell and Irene Buskirk. She lived her formative years in various small towns in the Leigh Valley, PA area. Leah met the love of her life Lester Grover in Pilgrim Holiness Church. They were married on July 21, 1949. They lived in Hamilton Square NJ, Yardley, PA, Three Springs, PA, Milford, DE and finally in Chesapeake VA. No matter where they lived Mrs. Grover's interests included family, church, sewing and crocheting. In addition to her parents Leah was preceded in death by her brother Paul Buskirk. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Lester, son Bill and daughter-in-law Elizabeth. She was blessed with two grandchildren Kristyn and Bethany and two great grandchildren Natalie and Kassidy. At her request a grave side service will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle, Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. on Thursday June 13th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers Leah requests donations to the American Legion, or Dachshund Rescue North America. Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary