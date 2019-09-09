Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Resources
More Obituaries for Leah Bausch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leah R. Bausch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leah R. Bausch Obituary
Leah R. (Barner) Bausch, 88, of Topton, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of William J. Bausch who died in 1992. Born in New Smithville, Lehigh County, Leah was a daughter of the late Earl and Emma Barner. She was a member of St. Peter's Lynnville U.C.C., and was a graduate of South Whitehall High School. She is survived by her daughter, Donna K. Bausch, widow of Fred Block, Norfolk, VA. Graveside services for Leah will be held privately in St. Peter's Union Cemetery, Lynnville. Memorial contributions may be made in Leah's memory to St. Peter's Lynnville U.C.C., 5129 Schochary Road, New Triploi, PA 18066. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now