LeAnna M. Lehman, 92, of Emmaus, died Nov. 20, 2020 in Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley. She was the wife of the late Edward S. Lehman. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Iobst) Burian. LeAnna worked as a computer operator for Spirax Sarco for 30 years, retiring in 1995. She was an active member of Emmaus Moravian Church, Kings Daughter's, and former member of the Sacristans Corp. LeAnna is survived by her sons, Bruce E. Lehman and wife Susan of Emmaus, Brian H. Lehman and wife Joy of Emmaus, Brandon R. Lehman and wife Diane of Emmaus, and Lance E. Lehman and wife Diane of State College; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons. She was predeceased by brothers, Dale, Delbert, Edward, and Arlan Burian and a sister, Elaine Fenstermaker. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2020.
