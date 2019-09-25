Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Leanna P. Walterick

Leanna P. Walterick Obituary
Leanna P. Walterick, 70, of Allentown, passed away September 22, 2019. Please visit www.BKRFH.com to view her full obituary.

Survivors: Children, Robyn, Chad, Tonya, and Sheena; Sister, Judith; Brothers, William, Edward, and David; 8 Grandchildren; 5 Great-Grandchildren.

Services: 12:30 PM Thursday, September 26 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 W. Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18102. A viewing will be held 11:30 AM-12:30 PM Thursday in the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home at the address listed above to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019
