Leanna P. Walterick, 70, of Allentown, passed away September 22, 2019. Please visit www.BKRFH.com to view her full obituary.
Survivors: Children, Robyn, Chad, Tonya, and Sheena; Sister, Judith; Brothers, William, Edward, and David; 8 Grandchildren; 5 Great-Grandchildren.
Services: 12:30 PM Thursday, September 26 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 W. Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18102. A viewing will be held 11:30 AM-12:30 PM Thursday in the funeral home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home at the address listed above to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019