Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Leatrice J. Wallitsch Obituary
Leatrice J. Wallitsch, 92, of Allentown passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Violet Renner-Smith and the late Paul Renner. She was the loving wife of Robert W. Wallitsch, with whom she spent 69 wonderful years of marriage. Leatrice loved spending summers with her family and friends in Gouldsboro, PA.She is survived by her husband; daughter Linda; brother Gary Renner and wife Teresa; nephews Michael Renner (Evelyn) and Matthew Renner (Barbara).A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 2 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Friday, from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. in the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019
