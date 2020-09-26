1/1
Leatrice S. Masonheimer
1929 - 2020
Leatrice S. Masonheimer, 91, of Allentown formerly of Whitehall, PA passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, PA. She was born August 3, 1929 to the late Raymond and Verna (Simmons) Beltz. She was the wife of the late Paul L. Masonheimer who passed in 2005.

Leatrice was employed by Cross Country Clothes, Whitehall as a seamer for 38 years before retiring in 1982. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Northampton, PA. Leatrice was a member of the Egypt Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary for years, as well as serving as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader for 8 years at the former U.C.C. Church in Whitehall.

She is survived by her daughter, Rev. Linda Magyar, Wilmington, NC, sons Jan Masonheimer and wife Diane of Whitehall, PA and Duane Masonheimer and wife Ginger of Walnutport, PA., 5 Grandchildren and 7 Great -Grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday October 1, 2020 at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067, with the Rev. Heather Kurtz officiating. Friend and family may call from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM prior to the services.The public is asked to follow all social distancing guidelines and use of facial coverings.

Contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 26, 2020.
September 25, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to you Duane in the loss if your Mother. I always enjoyed the stories you would share of her. Please know I am keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Tammy Kurtz
Friend
